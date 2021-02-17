Hospice of Southern West Virginia celebrates patient’s 98th birthday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia recently got a chance to celebrate a patient’s 98th birthday.

Employees from Hospice of Southern West Virginia held a birthday celebration for Beckley resident Mrs. Jean Clinton at her home. The celebration included cake, balloons, party hats and employees sang her happy birthday. Clinical Care Coordinator Brenda Young says Mrs. Clinton loved her birthday celebration and is thrilled to see another year of life.

“It may be there last, but we want to make sure that we can do everything that we can to make it a good time for them and she really enjoyed her time with us so we were very happy to be able to do that for her,” Young said.

Staff members say they hope to celebrate more birthdays soon.