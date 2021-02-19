Hospice of Southern West Virginia Celebrates National Caregiver Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) today celebrated National Caregiver Day, giving 150 blankets to all of their patients’ caregivers.

The blankets are symbolic of the “warm and fuzzy” care that caregivers provide to patients.

“In conjunction with our staff, caregivers are responsible for providing care and comfort to their end-of-life patients. They help bathe, dress, feed, and provide medications to patients, amongst other tasks,” said Janett Green, CEO of HSWV. “With COVID-19’s challenges, the importance of caregivers has never been greater. Caregivers have provided much-needed compassion, and have persevered through near-impossible hurdles to safeguard their loved ones from the virus.”

“Our patients’ caregivers are on the frontlines of our nation’s health care system. Their thankless services provide patients much-needed support from their terminal illnesses. Caregivers deserve praise and recognition for their selfless services,” said Janett Green, CEO of HSWV.