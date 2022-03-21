Hope’s Heritage Day to held in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope, Jan Care Ambulance, and the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop will be host to Hope’s Heritage Day on Saturday, March 26.

It will be held in the Historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel right in downtown Mount Hope. To help celebrate the day, there will be a Mt. Hope pop-up museum, guided walking tours around town, and a community pot-luck dinner.

“It’s how we create community through Appalachian art, music, and heritage,” says Alexander Berg with Harmony for Hope. “So exploring Appalachian heritage together and our history is what’s going to help us build community.”

The events will begin at 1 p.m. and will last until 4:30 p.m.

