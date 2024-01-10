Homedics massage guns recalled for burn and fire risk

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Homedics is recalling about 87,000 personal massage guns sold at major retailers over their potential to overheat while charging, posing a risk of fires and burns.

The recall follows 17 reports of the massagers overheating, including a thumb burn.

The massagers were sold in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada between September 2020 and November 2023.

Consumers should stop using or charging the recalled products and contact Homedics for a refund or a credit.

For more information, visit cpsc.gov or homedics.com.

