Hokies picked third in ACC Coastal

WOAY – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021 preseason football poll Monday, with Virginia Tech picked to finish third in the Coastal Division.

The Hokies received 582 overall points, including three votes to win the division out of 147 ballots cast. North Carolina was the preseason pick to win the Coastal, with Miami also finishing ahead of Virginia Tech. Pitt, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Duke round out the projected order.

In the Atlantic Division, Clemson received 146 first-place votes, with one vote going to NC State. The Tigers are also heavy favorites to repeat as ACC champions for a seventh straight year, earning 125 votes in that regard. Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida, Louisville, and Syracuse make up the rest of that division’s order.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 5-6 season in 2020, the first year where they failed to make a bowl game since 1992. They open the season September 3 in Blacksburg against North Carolina.

ACC Coastal Division preseason voting

North Carolina: 979 points (109 first-place votes)

Miami (FL): 881 (28)

Virginia Tech: 582 (3)

Pittsburgh: 576 (1)

Virginia: 540 (2)

Georgia Tech: 340 (4)

Duke: 218

