Hokies defeat Virginia, reclaim Commonwealth Cup

WOAY – Virginia Tech broke their four-game losing skid Saturday night with a 33-15 win over Virginia at Lane Stadium, regaining the Commonwealth Cup.

The Cavaliers led 7-3 after the first quarter, before the Hokies posted 24 second-quarter points to take a three-possession lead into halftime. Tre Turner and Khalil Herbert both ran for touchdowns, while Braxton Burmeister connected with Tayvion Robinson for a 60-yard score in the final minute before the break.

Brian Johnson connected on all three extra points and all four field goal attempts, one coming in each quarter. Burmeister finished with 212 yards passing, while Herbert ran for 162.

Virginia Tech (5-6, 5-5 ACC) now waits for the bowl selection announcements. The Hokies have been to a postseason bowl game each of the last 27 seasons.