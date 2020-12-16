Hokies’ bowl streak ends at 27

WOAY – For the first time since 1992-93, Virginia Tech football will not be playing in a bowl game.

Head coach Justin Fuente said in a news conference Wednesday this was a team decision to opt out; athletic director Whit Babcock said Tuesday there would be a decision made sometime later in the week.

Virginia Tech will finish the 2020 season at 5-6, 5-5 in the ACC; it’s their second losing season in the last three years. Fellow ACC schools Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Virginia have also announced they will opt out of bowl season.

The Hokies’ streak began in the 1993 Independence Bowl with a victory over Indiana; the stretch included six BCS bowl games. They lost to Florida State in the 2000 Sugar Bowl, which doubled that season as the BCS national championship. In 2018, the Hokies added a December game with Marshall in order to make it possible to reach the six-win requirement for bowl eligibility; Virginia Tech won that game in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech is 13-20 all-time in bowl games. Their most recent win was the 2016 Belk Bowl over Arkansas.