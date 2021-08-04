Hodge excited to work with Justice twins

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For Roger Hodge, being named WVU Tech women’s basketball head coach doesn’t just mean a return to Southern West Virginia. It means a chance to coach both Brittney & Whittney Justice for the upcoming season.

The twins were standout players at Summers County High School (they were WOAY’s 2017 Girls Basketball Players of the Year), and continued that high level of play into college; Brittney is the reigning River States Conference Player of the Year.

The twins’ final season of eligibility would’ve been this past year (2020-21) if not for the exemption prompted by COVID-19, giving all collegiate athletes nationwide an extra year of eligibility.

As all of three are from Summers County, Hodge says he’s known about the twins since they played in middle school, and he is looking forward to working with them

Related