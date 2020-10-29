Historical Fayette Theatre hosts virtual Halloween play this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Historic Fayette Theatre is hosting Halloween themed play this weekend.

The play is called The Legend of Sleepy Hallow and is the story about the headless horseman who is the ghost of a revolutionary war soldier that haunts the town of Sleepy Hallow. The play will be held on October 29th, 30th, and 31st starting at 7:30PM and will be held via Zoom. Play Director Gene Worthington says that this is actually the second zoom play the theatre has put on.

“This is our second virtual performance,” said Play Director Gene Worthington. “The first one was actually a play that was written for virtual and we said ‘wow this is good’. The problem with virtual for us is WiFi, if you don’t have a very strong wifi you can run into different problems, but this was actually a play and we converted it over to virtual.”

Tickets for the play are $5 and can be purchased from the Historic Fayette Theatre by calling 304-574-4655. Once you purchase your ticket the theatre will provide you with the zoom ID and password.