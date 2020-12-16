Historic Fayette Theatre holding virtual Christmas play

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Historic Fayette Theatre is putting on a virtual Christmas play this week.

The play will be on December 17th and December 18th at 7:30 PM and will be held via zoom. The play is called The Gift of the Magi and tells the story of a young couple that gives up their most prized possession in order to give a gift to a loved one. The play stars two Oak Hill residents, Ashley McGuffin who is a local Optometrist, and Matt Carter who is a former resident and current instructor at WVU.

“Hopefully people will get a little bit more of the Christmas spirit by seeing this classic story,” said Play Director Gene Worthington. “It’s about love, it’s about giving, it’s about the Magi and it’s an interesting story.”

To get the login information for the play you must purchase a ticket. Tickets for the play are $5 and can be purchased by calling the Historic Fayette Theatre at 304-574-4655 or from the box office between 6:30 and 8 PM on Thursday.