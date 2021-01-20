Historic Crab Orchard Museum accepted for Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell County has recently been accepted for a grant worth up to $100,000.

The Crab Orchard Museum has more than a dozen historic log cabin structures and a dedicated museum building that preserves Appalachian history.

The grant was awarded by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, and according to the museum’s executive director Cynthia Farmer, will be used for upgrading their sanitation facilities.

“With the pandemic that we’ve all endured, we would like to expand and increase the capacity within our bathroom and other sanitation facilities in general for the public to keep everyone safe and secure as they visit our lovely campus,” Farmer said.

The grant can award up to $100,000 for renovations and improvements to the museum.