Hinton church offers baby pantry to local residents

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A local church passionate about community service adds a new service to it’s list: a baby pantry.

Lifeline Church in Hinton not only believes in God, but also in making people feel loved.

The church has a variety of baby supplies available for those in need, including food, diapers and clothing. The inspiration came after church members noticed some residents were forced to travel for their baby needs.

“We thought that Summers County needed to initiate something to help with that need,” said Marcia Payne, a volunteer at the church. “A sense of community is mainly what it’s based on. We have moms who contribute diapers, clothing [and] baby food, so I think that’s what it’s all about, helping each other in the community.”

If you’re interested in donating to the baby pantry, call Payne at (304) 962-4208 or the church at (304) 466-0550.

