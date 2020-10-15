Hinton Area Elementary switches to remote learning after potential COVID-19 exposure

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – After a potential COVID-19 exposure, Summers County Board of Education has decided to switch Hinton Area Elementary to remote learning for the remainder of the week.

On Wednesday, Summers County Health Department informed the Board of Education of a possible positive case in the school system. The board and Health department are working together to contract trace and to get everyone tested.

“We want to be conservative and provide pure transparency for the community to know that we’re trying to take this very seriously and just keep all students out of the building,” Warvel said.

Superintendent David Warvel encourages anyone who visited the school recently and is concerned to get tested.