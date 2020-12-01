Hillbilly Cycle Sales of Princeton sees new storefront mural

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A local business in downtown Princeton is seeing a new splash of color.

Hillbilly Cycle Sales located on the eastern end of Mercer Street has been a staple in the community for years, and now they’ve gotten a fresh look for their storefront. Greg Puckett with Community Connections has been painting the building for the better part of the last week. He says the project is part of an ongoing initiative to spruce up Princeton’s downtown areas.

“We sort of knew that the downtown emphasis needed to be with the grassroots districts, which is further up the street. And this area down on the East end had gotten neglected a little bit over the years. And when they tore down the old school facility here, it really opened up this part of town.”

The East end of Mercer Street is home to a few local businesses as well as the nearby railroad museum. Puckett has a plan to paint many of the buildings along the street to add more color and catch the eye of people driving by. He says a change in scenery could potentially do a lot for the community.

“One of the things we know is that if you change the environment in which you live, work and play, then the feel you have in yourself changes. And so it’s all about getting that environmental change to change the individual along the way.”

This makes the 16th building or mural that Puckett has painted over the past few years. He says that more buildings will likely be painted along the East end of Mercer Street between now and next summer. And he still plans to add more work to the mural at Hillbilly Cycle Sales.