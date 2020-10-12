Highschool students begin attending virtual college information sessions

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Students across West Virginia are preparing to attend virtual college information sessions.

Typically at this time of year, colleges set up information panels at high schools, but those plans were canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, over the next few weeks, high school students will be attending virtual college exploration sessions.

Concord University is participating, and Associate Director of Admissions Allen Smith says this is a great opportunity for students to think about what they’ll do after high school.

“They’re still going to have to think about what they’re going to do after high school. And the world doesn’t stop, they still will need to have some sort of post-secondary training, or learn about what their options are,” Smith said.

The information sessions will take place starting this week, and last until October 29.