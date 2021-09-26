HIGHLIGHTS: Virginia Tech beats Richmond 21-10

BLACKSBURG, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech started fast against Richmond on Saturday afternoon, with Trea Turner making a circus touchdown catch to cap the opening drive.

After that, the Hokies offense stalled with quarterback Knox Kadum throwing an interception in the second quarter. The Spiders would reach the end zone on the very next play to tie the game.

In need of a boost, Tayvion Robinson returned a 60-yard punt for a touchdown.

On their first drive of the second half, the Hokies mounted another long scoring drive to take a 21-10 lead.

While the Hokies would win, they amassed just 318 yards of total offense.

Next the team has a bye before hosting Notre Dame on October 9.

