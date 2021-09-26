HIGHLIGHTS: Concord and Bluefield University both fall at home

ATHENS, WV AND BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday Concord fell to 1-2 on the season, with a 42-23 loss to Frostburg State.

The Bobcats opened the contest with 28 points in the first quarter. Concord quarterback Jack Mangel continued his impressive statistical output, throwing for 352 yards. He is averaging 340 passing yards per game this season.

Meanwhile over in Bluefield, the Rams also played a home game Saturday. Georgetown College beat them 61-19, dropping Bluefield University’s record to 1-3 on the campaign.

Wide receiver Jaquan Ebron caught nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Related