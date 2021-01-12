High school students adapting to change for college admissions process

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University spoke with high school students to give them some insight into college admissions.

As the spring semester approaches, students everywhere are looking into colleges, and the pandemic has made it much more difficult for many. To help out, Concord and other local colleges held a virtual caravan to give Mercer County students some information about their schools.

Allen Smith, the Associate Director of Admissions with Concord says that before the pandemic, they’d visit students in-person, but they’ve had to adapt and make changes this year.

“Normally speaking, they usually would have us come to the schools. They would assemble the juniors and we would talk to them in person. But of course this year, considering the COVID situation, we did it via Microsoft Teams,” Smith said.

Other changes made to college scouting include limitations for on-campus tours and difficulty adapting to online college courses.

Students interested in learning more about Concord University can contact their admissions office.