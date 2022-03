SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – With the high school spring sports season underway, area student-athletes are gearing up for successful on the diamonds, track, and tennis courts.

Check out highlights from some of the high school action on Monday! The area softball and baseball scoreboard is below

SOFTBALL

Independence 2, Shady Spring 0

Greenbrier East 17, Wyoming East 10

Greenbrier West 11, Webster County 1

BASEBALL

Shady Spring 18, Mount View 0

Liberty 11, Richwood 0

