High school football teams participating in three-week summer practice period

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – It’s taking place later in the calendar year in the past, but right now high school teams around the state are taking advantage of the three-week summer practice period.

Oak Hill football held a practice session Wednesday morning as they get ready for official preseason activities next month. Senior Leonard Farrow says it may work in the Red Devils’ favor, having the summer practices and fall preseason so close to each other. He says it signifies one more way that high school sports are returning to normal.

“We came out with a lot of energy, everybody’s happy,” said Farrow. “I feel like we’re playing like a team, we come out here and we’re working hard. We’re just ready to play.”

