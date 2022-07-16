High School Football Preview: Week 4 Matchups

By
Samantha Casano
-

WOAY- There are plenty of in-area matchups on the docket for Week 4 of high school football in Southern West Virginia. Let’s take a look at the matchups for our local teams!

Thursday, 9/15: Nicholas County @ Lincoln- 7 p.m.

Friday, 9/16: Independence Shady Spring– 7 p.m.

Bluefield Woodrow Wilson– 7 p.m.

PikeView Westside– 7 p.m.

James Monroe Meadow Bridge– 7 p.m.

Richwood Midland Trail– 7 p.m.

Mount View Summers County– 7:30 p.m.

Hurley @ River View– 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier East @ Stuarts- 7 p.m.

Oak Hill @ Lincoln County- 7 p.m.

Liberty @ Sherman- 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West @ Webster County- 7 p.m.

Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR