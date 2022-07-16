High School Football Preview: Week 4 Matchups

WOAY- There are plenty of in-area matchups on the docket for Week 4 of high school football in Southern West Virginia. Let’s take a look at the matchups for our local teams!
Thursday, 9/15: Nicholas County @ Lincoln- 7 p.m.
Friday, 9/16: Independence @ Shady Spring– 7 p.m.
Bluefield @ Woodrow Wilson– 7 p.m.
PikeView @ Westside– 7 p.m.
James Monroe @ Meadow Bridge– 7 p.m.
Richwood @ Midland Trail– 7 p.m.
Mount View @ Summers County– 7:30 p.m.
Hurley @ River View– 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East @ Stuarts- 7 p.m.
Oak Hill @ Lincoln County- 7 p.m.
Liberty @ Sherman- 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West @ Webster County- 7 p.m.
