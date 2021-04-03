High School Basketball Update – Woodrow girls fall to Morgantown in overtime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Day four of the New River CTC Invitational brought more exciting basketball matchups to Beckley.

On Saturday, the Woodrow Wilson girls team took on Morgantown. Both teams entered being ranked in the Top 10 in AAAA, according to the latest AP Rankings.

After four quarters of back-and-forth action, the teams remained tied up at 49-49. Morgantown was able to escape with a thrilling 53-50 victory in overtime.

In the same matchup, but in boys basketball, Morgantown cruised to a 77-55 victory.

Also, the Oak Hill boys team took on Bluefield at home. The Red Devils improved to 4-2 with a 56-50 victory.

Check out highlights from all three games above!

