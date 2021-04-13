High School Basketball Sectionals – April 12

GIRLS- AAA, REGION 3, SECTION 1
Shady Spring 38, Westside 23 (highlights above)
PikeView 74, Independence 21
GIRLS- AA, REGION 3, SECTION 1
Summers County 42, Bluefield 27 (Lady Bobcats advance to face Wyoming East in final)
GIRLS – A REGION 3, SECTION 1
Greater Beckley Christian 63, Mount View 43 (Lady Crusaders to play River View in semifinals)
BOYS BASKETBALL (REGULAR SEASON)
Shady Spring 73, Independence 55
River View 67, Meadow Bridge 51
Richwood 58, Midland Trail 50
Wyoming East 42, Mingo Central 37
Nicholas County 80, Sissonville 53
Sponsored Content