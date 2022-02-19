WOAY – Below are the area high school basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 19.
BOYS
Oak Hill 62, PikeView 38
Webster Co 73, Greenbrier West 67
Pocahontas Co 64, Meadow Bridge 48
Bluefield 51, Mount View 27
James Monroe 69, River View 24
Nicholas Co 80, Braxton Co 72 (2OT)
Greater Beckley 75, Mercer Christian 54
Westside 80, Midland Trail 61
Wyoming East 66, Chapmanville 60 (OT)
University 63, Woodrow Wilson 28
GIRLS
Midland Trail 52, Independence 24
Meadow Bridge 49, Liberty 27
PikeView 55, Woodrow Wilson 51
