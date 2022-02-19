WOAY – Below are the area high school basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 19.

BOYS

Oak Hill 62, PikeView 38

Webster Co 73, Greenbrier West 67

Pocahontas Co 64, Meadow Bridge 48

Bluefield 51, Mount View 27

James Monroe 69, River View 24

Nicholas Co 80, Braxton Co 72 (2OT)

Greater Beckley 75, Mercer Christian 54

Westside 80, Midland Trail 61

Wyoming East 66, Chapmanville 60 (OT)

University 63, Woodrow Wilson 28

GIRLS

Midland Trail 52, Independence 24

Meadow Bridge 49, Liberty 27

PikeView 55, Woodrow Wilson 51

Related