Hidden History Weekend starts Friday in West Virginia

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — Southern West Virginia’s hidden history will be highlighted during an event this weekend.

The 12th annual Hidden History Weekend runs Friday through Sunday. The National Park Service says the free event is at New River Gorge National River, the National Coal Heritage Area, Hinton Historic District, Tamarack and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort and Twin Falls Resort.

There will only be a few in-person site programs, and field activities will include additional safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks are required, and safe social distancing will be practiced, the National Park Service said.

Advance reservations are requested for some programs. Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes and bring water for guided hikes.

The Hidden History Photo Contest exhibit also opens this weekend with 46 images on display from Friday through mid-November at Tamarack and online.