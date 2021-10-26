Herstich named NAIA Offensive Player of the Week

WOAY – Bluefield University quarterback Nathan Herstich was named the NAIA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Herstich, a freshman from St. Cloud, Florida, threw for 378 yards and eight touchdowns in the Rams’ 79-64 win over St. Andrews; he also ran for 45 total yards and another score. He set the Bluefield University school record for single-game touchdown passes, single-season touchdown passes, career touchdown passes, and single-season passing yards. He was also named the Mid-South Conference’s Appalachian Division Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

Kicker Joey Dales, a sophomore from Bluefield, Virginia, was the Appalachian Division Special Teams Player of the Week for a second straight week, too. Dales was 9-of-10 on extra points against the Knights, also making a 20-yard field goal.

Bluefield University is on the road October 30 at Kentucky Christian. The Rams will go for a first three-game win streak since 2017.

