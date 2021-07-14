Herd That excited to play in Charleston for TBT regional

WOAY – Just three days remain until The Basketball Tournament’s Charleston regional.

The Marshall alumni team, known as Herd That, will be playing in the very first game of the weekend, at noon on Saturday against Team DRC. Herd That was one of the surprise stories of last year’s TBT, reaching the quarterfinals. Two of the notable players from that squad, Ot and Jon Elmore, say playing in Charleston could provide a big advantage.

“We got friends and family coming, getting to play in our hometown, in front of our home state,” said Ot Elmore. “You know Marshall people are gonna be coming down the road from Huntington, that place should be pretty packed and it should be a good time.”

