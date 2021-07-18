Herd That advances to second round of TBT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Herd That opened up the The Basketball Tournament West Virginia regional with an 85-76 win over Team DRC. They now advance to round two on Monday.

Former Greenbrier East and Marshall player Rondale Watson scored the game-winning basket on a putback dunk.

At one point in the Elam Ending period, Herd That’s lead dwindled to just 78-76. However, they would go on a 7-0 run to close the game and secure the win.

Jocorey Williams led the team with 23 points and eight rebounds. Jon Elmore added 21 points, five assists and six rebounds.

Herd That will play Team 23 in round two.

