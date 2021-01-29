Herd players reflect on latest postponements

WOAY – Hear from Jarrod West and Darius George, two of Marshall men’s basketball’s leading players, as the Thundering Herd is without games for a second weekend in January.

Their home games with Florida Atlantic have been postponed due to the Owls conducting COVID-19 contact tracing, meaning the Herd will enter February having played six Conference USA games, with only one of those games in Huntington.

West and George both say they felt confident about the games with the Owls, having won both games at Florida International last weekend. However, they’re optimistic they’ll be able to play the games at a later date, in addition to the matchups with Charlotte which have also been postponed.

Marshall’s next scheduled games are February 5th and 6th at Old Dominion.