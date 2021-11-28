Herd falls, Hilltoppers take C-USA East

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – For most of the first half Saturday, Marshall football was poised for a second straight division title.

But multiple injuries – including one to starting quarterback Grant Wells – combined with a re-energized second-half performance from Western Kentucky, saw the Hilltoppers win 53-21 Saturday to take Conference USA’s East division title. They will play at UTSA next week for the conference championship.

Wells ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and threw for another early in the second, before being hit and losing a fumble; that would be his last play of the game. Marshall’s defense limited the Hilltoppers to two field goals before halftime, but WKU topped 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters to grab momentum.

The Thundering Herd (7-5, 5-3) now await their bowl destination and opponent, which will likely be announced on December 5.

