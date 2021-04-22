Hebrews Coffee Shop reopens its doors

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hebrews Coffee Shop reopened its doors on Thursday.

The coffee shop closed in January to revamp the operation with new equipment and is now ready to reserve the community. The popular shop serves a wide variety of food and beverages such cupcakes, brownies, ice cream treats, coffee, and Grandpa’s Chili.

“We are really excited about opening a place where the community can come and relax,” said Owner of Hebrews Coffee Shop Vanessa Smith. “Have fresh deserts, cool drinks, and just be able to have a place that’s positive and uplifting in the community.”

Hebrews Coffee Shop is open Monday through Thursday 7 AM to 7 PM and from 7 AM to 8 PM Friday and Saturday.

