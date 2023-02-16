Heavy Rain Likely To Trigger Spotty Flooding

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A one-two punch of rain will instigate standing water in poor drainage areas later today and tonight. Flood Watches are in effect along Route 19 that could be expanded east towards Lewisburg and south towards Bluefield later today.

Rainfall totals so far today range from 1.0-1.5 inches along and west of Route 19 to less than a half inch along and south of I-64. Below is the timeline of the weather expected in southern West Virginia:

Remainder of Today

Noon-3 p.m.: Moderate rainfall. Spotty flooding in poor drainage areas possible along and west of Route 19. Flooding likely along I-79.

3-8 p.m.: Briefly heavy rain possible, best chance for any spotting flooding will be along and west of Route 19.

8 p.m. to Midnight: Light rain expected, flooding not anticipated.

Friday

Midnight-8 a.m.: Heaviest rain occurs across the entire region, including I-64, I-77 and Route 219 corridors and spotty poor drainage flooding is likely, best chance along Route 19. This is the time frame for the best chance for Flood Warnings to be issued. Remember to avoid driving through flooded areas as the water is often deeper than it appears. Rivers will likely stay below flood stage, but small creeks will see rapid rises in levels tonight, although not likely exceeding flood stage.

4-8 a.m.: Moderate rain continues and temperatures cool from the mid 50s to the 40s as a cold front moves through. Widespread road closures are not expected.

8 a.m. to Noon: Rain ends quickly but clouds remain intact. Northwest breeze increases to 10-15 mph. Temperatures will stay above freezing.

Total rainfall of 2.5-3.0 inches expected along Route 19 to 1.0-2.0 inches east of Route 19 to Route 219.

Saturday morning: Temperatures will drop to the lower 20s, which will be sufficient for black ice development away from the main thoroughfares (Route 19 and I-64). Fortunately with a breezy northwest wind following the frontal passage early Friday, exposed pavement will dry BUT there will be many standing puddles away from the main roads where motorists will have to watch out for black ice, including secondary roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

Stay with your StormWatch 4 Team for updates!

