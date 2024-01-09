Heavy Rain and Gusty Wind Trigger Multiple Weather Alerts

OAK HILL, W.V. (WOAY) – Many weather alerts are in place for Tuesday as heavy rain and gusty winds move through the region.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mcdowell and Wyoming Counties until 7:00 PM Tuesday. Also included are Monroe, Southeast Pocahontas, and Eastern Greenbrier Counties until 7:00 AM Wednesday. In these locations wind gusts could reach 40-50 mph.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7:00 PM Tuesday. In these areas wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Eastern Fayette, Eastern Nicholas, and Pocahontas Counties until 8:00 PM Tuesday. Also included are Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties until 1:00 AM Wednesday. These areas could see 1.5-3″ of rainfall.

As this strong low pressure system exits Tuesday evening, wind gusts are expected to continue into the morning on Wednesday. Wednesday morning snow showers are expected as cold air moves into the region as Tuesday’s disturbance moves to the northeast.

