Health officials share updated COVID-19 contact tracing guidelines

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, one county is stressing contact tracing more than ever.

Fayette County health officials say anyone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes is a close contact and, therefore, exposed to COVID-19.

Updated guidelines have new options to shorten quarantine in the case of an exposure.

“If they are vaccinated, they will be recommended that they mask and then test in 3-5 days,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “They would not have to quarantine, but they would need to modify their behaviors. It’s not the time to go to barbeques and cookouts. Just kind of really trim down your behaviors.”

Those who are unvaccinated are advised to quarantine at home and get tested five days after exposure.

