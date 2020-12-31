Health Officials recommend staying home for New Years

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With the end of 2020 hours away many people look to celebrate the new year with friends and family.

However, it is important to keep in mind that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. Health officials say the large uptick in local cases is due to the holiday celebrations that have been taking place.

“The reason why almost our whole state is in the red is because of the fallout from the holidays between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Its really risky and you really should consider not doing that,” said Greenbrier Health Officer Bridgett Morrison.

Morrison recommends FaceTimeing and staying home for your New Years celebration.