“He loved life itself, and he was teaching his son everything he knew”: Mother and grandmother remembers victims of fatal crash

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Mary West surrounds herself with pictures of her son and her grandson–the two killed July 1 when the car they were in collided with another on I-64 Eastbound in Summers County.

“The original statement was that it was speed in excess but I was told by sheriff’s department that speed was not a factor in this…that the baby was ejected from the car. No, he was not, he was taken out to be given CPR by his mother who didn’t know how bad her injuries were,” says mother and grandmother of victims, Mary West.

Harlen’s mother, Rebecca Morgan remains in the hospital…and Mary West is left with many unanswered questions and concerns over where and how this accident happened.

“That has really been a section of the highway of 64 that has caused multiple accidents and other families have lost loved ones,” she says.

Mary West is trying to understand what happened that day that could have led to such a violent accident. Officers on the scene tell us rain was a big factor.

“It was very unexpected, and we don’t know exactly everything that occurred, but we’re hoping and praying that one day we will find out,” says West.

Harry was a Navy Veteran who loved life in the military.

“He loved life itself, and he was teaching his son everything he knew.”

