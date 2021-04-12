Haunted Beckley will host Dining with the Departed at Black Knight Country Club

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Come join Haunted Beckley on Friday, April 16th at 6 PM for another evening of “Dining with the Departed,” and for the first time ever at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight Country Club. The evening will begin with a four-course dinner and ghost stories of the country club’s eerie history, and it will wrap up with a full ghost investigation of the haunted building itself.

“We do our historic walking tours and then we expanded the walking tours to doing tours inside of people’s homes and offices, and it just started seeming like people wanted more to do, so we thought, let’s put dinner together and do that along with our paranormal experience,” says Haunted Beckley’s tour guide, Scott Worley.

Tickets are on sale for $60 per person and $40 for Haunted Beckley members, and you can purchase them through Haunted Beckley’s Facebook page.

