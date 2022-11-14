Harmony for Hope preserving historic building to create a community art center within

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An organization that’s been a part of the Mount Hope community for 5 years now, more development is underway for Harmony for Hope.

After officially receiving the donation of 704 Main Street, they are now looking to preserve and restore the portion of the historic Garret and McNabb block for the community. With the help of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, their aim is to transform the old building into the new Fayette County Community Art Center.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, and to see this actually coming to fruition is more than a dream come true, it’s the Lord’s vision being fulfilled,” says President of Harmony for Hope, Carrie Kidd.

The center will eventually be home to art, music, and Appalachian heritage of all kinds.

It will serve as the official home for Harmony for Hope as well as some of the programs that they offer. In it, they want to create a space for wood and metalworking, pottery and kiln, and much more. It will also serve as a hub for heritage and historical preservation.

“In the beginning, this is going to be a training facility for some of our historic preservationists,” she says. “We are working with PAWV because they would like to have a training program, an academy-like for people that are interested in the historic trades program.”

Eventually, it will be a place that artisans in the community can use free of charge.

“You know that’s something that we really want to focus on is the trades and the arts and the music that has been developed here in our state and let it continue to further develop and then spread throughout Southern West Virginia,” Kidd adds.

However, as of now, it requires a lot of work. They hope to get a new roof on the building within the next year before they can start making more repairs and progress.

The organization plans to start holding hot dog sales among other fundraising events in the building to help get the work off of the ground.

