Harmony for Hope host first annual MLK food drive

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, a local organization is holding a food drive to support those in need.

This year kicks off Harmony for Hope’s first annual MLK food drive. The organization started the food drive right after Christmas to help those in need after the holidays. The organization also collects personal hygiene items and winter weather items.

“We had a really good respond this year. Of course being from a small town you don’t expect a large respond, but we were pleased with the fact that we got a lot of food donations that come in,” Executive Director, Carrie Kidd said.

If you would like to donate, you can visit Harmony for Hope’s headquarters in Mount Hope.