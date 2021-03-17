Hanover Water Project granted $1,000,000 in funding

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A long-term Wyoming County project finally has its first source of funding.

The United States Army Core of Engineers awards $1,000,000 towards the Hannover Water Project. The project is a joint effort between groups in Wyoming County, Mingo County, Mercer County and Huntington to improve water quality for people across the Hannover area.

“The source is going to be the town of Gilbert,” said Wyoming County Commission Administrator Mike Good. “Part of the project is, I understand, and I’m not as familiar with the Mingo County portion, but it’ll be an upgrade on the town of Gilbert’s water treatment plant in order to provide water to the people of Wyoming and Mingo County.”

The project is expected to amount to $6,000,000 in total.