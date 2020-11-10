Hamlet Smith appears virtually in court for status hearing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hamlet Smith, the owner of local counseling center Life Strategies, was scheduled to appear virtually in court on Tuesday for a status hearing following his indictment for first-degree sexual abuse earlier this year.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller, four state standard pre-trial motions were filed on August 31st. His defense attorney, Gerald Hayden filed for a motion of discovery and asked for a continuance.

“I think there’s still some more discovery that we haven’t received. I filed for a motion of discovery, I got some informal discovery very early on from the prosecutors’ office just so that we can review,” Hayden said.

A date for a pre-trial hearing has now been set for February 8th at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Poling