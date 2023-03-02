Gusty Weather System Will Cross Region Friday, Early Saturday

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A dynamic frontal system will bring rain, storms and high winds to end the work week.

Below is a timeline for the events that will unfold in southern West Virginia:

Remainder of today and through 4 a.m. Friday: Dry

4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday: Breezy wind with gusts to 25 mph and rain. Potential for a few thunder rumbles.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Few spits of rain, turning windy with gusts to 40 mph.

6 p.m. to 11 p.m: Occasional showers and a round of thunderstorms, best chance between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thunderstorms will produce gusts to 50 mph with a 10-15% risk for a tornado. Scattered wind damage likely.

11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday: Strong winds behind a front with gusts to 55 mph (Wind Advisory may be upgraded to a High Wind Warning). Scattered wind damage and power outages likely.

5 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Gusts decreasing to 25 mph.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Sunshine emerges and breezy conditions continue.

The weekend will be dry and mild and then the pattern change will occur Wednesday into Friday with colder temperatures on the horizon. Below is your StormWatch4 7-Day Forecast:

