Groups providing support for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Multiple organizations are providing support to Eastern Kentucky following the severe flooding in the area. Governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Beshear says tax-deductible donations first will go toward paying for each flood victim’s funeral. Additional groups accepting monetary donations online for flood relief efforts include the American Red Cross, Save the Children, and Aspire Appalachia.

Groups accepting cleaning supplies, nonperishable food, and other items include the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation, Franklin County Fiscal Court, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and the Kentucky Horse Council. Kentucky Emergency Management also is accepting volunteers for debris removal and shelter assistance.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact any organizations listed for further information on how to help.

