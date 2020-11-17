Griffith Creek Road closed for repairs

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Division of Highways, (WVDOH), announces that CR 7/14, Griffith Creek Road will be closed to all traffic at milepost 0.84 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

This closure is necessary for WVDOH work crews to replace a large roadway culvert. The roadway will be closed beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Residents using Griffith Creek Road are advised to schedule their travel accordingly and to park their vehicles south of the project location prior to the commencement of construction at 7:00 a.m.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for any inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and are encouraged to use alternate traffic routes during this time. Provisions will be made for access of emergency response vehicles only.

The anticipated completion date for this project is December 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.