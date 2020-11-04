Greg Duckworth talks plans after elected to Raleigh County Commission

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greg Duckworth spent 26 years with the West Virginia State Police, and now he is the newest member of the Raleigh County Commission.

Greg Duckworth ran unopposed after defeating Ron Hedrick in the primaries for the third district seat.

Duckworth says he is excited to get started and that his first move is to get with the other two commissioners, Linda Epling and Dave Tolliver, to learn from their experience and understand their vision for the county.

He says, for him, he wants to work with them to bring businesses, jobs and people to the area.

“Growth. It’s all about growth and causing people to want to come to this county and hope that other people put their roots here as well,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth will assume office in January.