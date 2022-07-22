Greenlight Dispensary to open its fourth location in Beckley, grand opening event to be held this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The medical-grade cannabis store, Greenlight Dispensary, is opening up its fourth location in Beckley.

They are hosting an official grand opening event this Saturday, July 23 at their new location on 4244 Robert C. Byrd Drive from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. People who have a medical condition necessary to acquire a medical marijuana card are invited to the event to get help with the sign-up process.

As the cannabis dispensary chain already has a store in Princeton, Lewisburg, and now in Stollings, West Virginia, they are ready to expand their roots to the Raleigh County area.

“It feels like I long time coming, I’ve been waiting on this store to open for quite some time,” General Manager for the Beckley Greenlight Dispensary, Shawna Hopkins says. “I think it’s going to grow because there’s a huge need for people who need cannabis as medicine, so I feel like it’s going to grow very fast here.”

The Taco Spot food truck from Fayetteville is expected to be at the event, as well. Free food will be given away to those who apply for their West Virginia Cannabis card. Lots of merchandise is also expected to be given away at the event.

