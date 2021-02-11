Greenbrier Valley Theatre hoping for summer return

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Valley Theatre is slowly preparing to bring events back as 2021 progresses.

The theatre continues to follow all health and safety guidelines designated by the state and the CDC as COVID-19 continues. The hope is to bring production back, in some form of fashion, in the summer.

“The hope is sooner than later,” said Incoming Producing Artistic Director Matthew Scott Campbell. “We have some exciting stuff in the works, perhaps to do some outdoor stuff first. Hopefully, July-ish. I don’t want to get too overenthusiastic about that, but that’s our hope.”

It has been over a year since the theatre has had any sort of production for events.