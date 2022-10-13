Greenbrier Historical Society announces winners of State Historic Preservation Office awards

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Historical Society announces this year’s State Historic Preservation Office Awards recipients.

Dr. Kim Arbogast McBride and Dr. W Stephen McBride have earned the Betty Woods “Snookie” Nutting Award for embodying the spirit and dedication that is making a difference in the community.

The McBrides have led multiple archaeological excavations across Appalachia over the last 40 years. They founded Greenbrier Valley Archaeology Inc. to support research and educational outreach about the frontier settlement.

Margaret C. Hamrick earned the Individual Person Award for demonstrating dedication to preserving an individual resource. Hamrick is a board member, President, and current Secretary of the Greenbrier Historical Society.

She has been involved in several preservation projects, including the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavillion, which has progressed to a complete restoration.

