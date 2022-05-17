Greenbrier East’s Brooke Davis follows Webb to Dabney S. Lancaster Community College

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – High school seniors around the area continue to make their college decisions.

On Monday, Greenbrier East’s Brooke Davis signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College.

The senior has been a role player for the Lady Spartans in both basketball and softball. Just last week, she was the difference in East’s 1-0 victory over Woodrow Wilson to punch their ticket to regionals.

Davis will be playing hoops for the Roadrunners. She says a big part of her choosing the program was new Dabney Head Coach Steve Webb. Webb has been a part of the coaching staff at Greenbrier East for two decades and will now lead the Roadrunners program.

“I heard the news about Coach Webb getting the position at Dabney. He asked me if I’d play for him for two more years and I told him I would, I’d be glad to. It’s pretty exciting for my family,” Davis explained.

She continued, “My dad wasn’t ready to really give up on me playing sports yet. It feels really good, especially knowing that I’ll have a few more years to play and not have to put it all down.”

Davis plans to major in nursing.

