Greenbrier East High School moves to remote learning after confirmed COVID-19 case

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County confirmed a positive COVID-19 case within Greenbrier East High School this weekend.

The decision has been made by the county to put all students in remote learning for three days to evaluate contact tracing and sanitize the school. This is the second time that Greenbrier East has been closed for three days due to COVID so far this year.

“I contacted Mr. Bryant, our superintendent,” said Greenbrier County Lead School Nurse Paula McCoy. “The decision was made to put everybody on remote learning for three days at that school to give us time to complete contact tracing. To identify those individuals who had been in close contact with the individual who was positive.”

It’s expected that Superintendent Bryant will announce within the next 24 hours if it is safe to open Greenbrier East back up on Thursday.